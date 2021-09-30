-
Sam Burns shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns rolls in 11-footer for birdie on No. 7 at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Burns's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Burns hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Burns's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Burns hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
