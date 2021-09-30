-
Strong putting brings Sahith Theegala a 8-under 64 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sahith Theegala hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Sahith Theegala hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 5 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 8 under for the round.
