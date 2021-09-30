-
Ryan Moore putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ryan Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
Moore got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Moore chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Moore's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
