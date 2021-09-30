-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour sinks lengthy birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Ryan Armour hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Armour got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Armour's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at even for the round.
