Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Knox hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Knox chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
