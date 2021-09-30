-
-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Sabbatini's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
-
-