Roger Sloan putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Nick Watney; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Roger Sloan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sloan's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Sloan had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 5 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.
