Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Streb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Streb hit his 109 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
Streb had a fantastic chip-in on the 168-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
