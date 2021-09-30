-
8-over 80 by Richy Werenski in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round in 78th at 8 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, and Andy Ogletree are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Werenski got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
Werenski's tee shot went 172 yards to the native area and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 5 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 6 over for the round.
Werenski his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 7 over for the round.
Werenski tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 8 over for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 7 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 8 over for the round.
