Quade Cummins shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Quade Cummins hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cummins finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cummins missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Cummins to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cummins chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Cummins's his second shot went 144 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Cummins chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Cummins chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 3 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Cummins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 2 under for the round.
