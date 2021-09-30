-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Malnati hit his 124 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Malnati hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Malnati had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
