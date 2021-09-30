In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Paul Barjon hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Barjon's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Barjon got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Barjon hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Barjon's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.