-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Patton Kizzire in the first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kizzire finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, and Kurt Kitayama; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; and Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Patton Kizzire's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kizzire's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
-
-