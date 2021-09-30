Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Patrick Rodgers's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rodgers's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.