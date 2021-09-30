-
Nick Watney putts himself to a 7-under 65 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Sahith Theegala; Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Nick Watney hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Watney chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Watney's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 46-foot putt for eagle. This put Watney at 6 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 7 under for the round.
