Nick Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Taylor's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Taylor hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 over for the round.