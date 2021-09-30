-
Nick Hardy shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hardy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hardy's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hardy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
