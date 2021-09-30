-
-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
-
-