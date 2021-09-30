-
Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Mito Pereira on his confidence before Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mito Pereira discusses why his confidence is growing and the major differences between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Pereira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.
