Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Thompson's tee shot went 188 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson had a fantastic chip-in on the 168-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.