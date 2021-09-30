-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 119th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 269 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 1 over for the round.
