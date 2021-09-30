-
-
Max McGreevy putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Max McGreevy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Max McGreevy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Max McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, McGreevy hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
McGreevy got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even-par for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, McGreevy chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McGreevy's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
-
-