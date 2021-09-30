-
Matthias Schwab putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-5 third, Matthias Schwab's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Schwab's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Schwab hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Schwab's 179 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.
