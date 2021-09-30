-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff's 108-yard wedge to 2 feet at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama, Nick Watney, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Matthew Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Wolff's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.
