In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 126th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.