-
-
Matt Wallace finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matt Wallace hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Wallace hit his 99 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.
-
-