Martin Trainer shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Trainer hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 third, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Trainer hit his 73 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
