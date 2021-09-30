In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green 10th, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Laird chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Laird chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Laird hit his 105 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.