Mackenzie Hughes shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hughes's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a 352 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
