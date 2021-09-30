-
-
Luke List shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, List hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to even-par for the round.
List got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, List's 82 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, List had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, List's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
-
-