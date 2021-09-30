-
-
Lucas Herbert shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Lucas Herbert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Herbert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herbert to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third, Herbert took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
Herbert missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.
-
-