Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, and Patton Kizzire; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama, Nick Watney, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lucas Glover had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Glover hit his 108 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Glover's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Glover's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.