Lee Hodges shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hodges hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hodges chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
