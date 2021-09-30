-
Lanto Griffin shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sinks 26-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Lanto Griffin makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Griffin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
