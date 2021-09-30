-
Kyle Reifers shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Reifers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reifers finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Reifers hit an approach shot from 261 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reifers's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reifers's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to 1 under for the round.
Reifers got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reifers to even for the round.
On the par-5 third, Reifers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to 1 under for the round.
Reifers hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reifers to 4 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Reifers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reifers to 3 under for the round.
