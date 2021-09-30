-
Kurt Kitayama delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kitayama finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Roger Sloan; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kurt Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kurt Kitayama to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kitayama's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kitayama hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kitayama had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 6 under for the round.
