Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
Hickok missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hickok had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
