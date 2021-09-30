-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, and Andy Ogletree are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 third, Kiradech Aphibarnrat's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
