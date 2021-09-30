-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Tway's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 3 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
