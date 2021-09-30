-
Kevin Streelman shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 141 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
