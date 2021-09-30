Kevin Stadler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round in 144th at 11 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Stadler had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stadler hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stadler got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 1 foot to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Stadler to 7 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 8 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Stadler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stadler to 10 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 11 over for the round.