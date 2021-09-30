-
-
Kevin Chappell shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 334 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
-
-