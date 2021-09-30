Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his round in 71st at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Kraft hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kraft's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Kraft had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kraft to 4 over for the round.