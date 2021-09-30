-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Mitchell chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
Mitchell hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Mitchell's 99 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
