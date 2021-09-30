-
-
Keegan Bradley putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his round tied for 96th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Keegan Bradley hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Bradley's 80 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.
-
-