K.H. Lee putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, and Andy Ogletree are tied for 4th at 5 under.
K.H. Lee got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving K.H. Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 third, Lee chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
