In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joshua Creel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Joshua Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joshua Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Creel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to 1 over for the round.

Creel tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Creel to 2 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Creel's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Creel went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Creel to 2 over for the round.