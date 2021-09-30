-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Bramlett's 153 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Bramlett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
