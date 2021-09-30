In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 68th at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Blixt his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Blixt's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Blixt's 167 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Blixt hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 14th, Blixt hit his 100 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Blixt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.