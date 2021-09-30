In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, John Huh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Huh finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 6 under; Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Nick Watney, Roger Sloan, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Henrik Norlander, Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff, Martin Laird, Vincent Whaley, Patton Kizzire, C.T. Pan, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, John Huh's tee shot went 155 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 134 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Huh hit his 86 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Huh hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Huh chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.